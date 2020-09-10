This week it has been announced that QNAP and CAYIN partner to to release MediaSign Player adding HEIF/HEVC Support to NAS Servers. QNAP users can download MediaSign Player from the QTS App Center. The Basic license plan is available for free during the promotional period, and users can purchase a Plus license plan to add support for HEIF/ HEVC (H.265) file formats. CAYIN MediaSign Player currently only supports playing MP4 (H.264) videos.

Developed by QNAP’s strategic partner CAYIN Technology, MediaSign Player increases the multimedia capabilities of QNAP NAS, and can be downloaded from the QTS App Center. Licenses for MediaSign Player can be purchased from the QNAP Software Store to add support for HEIF/ HEVC file formats and video transcoding.

“HEIF/ HEVC formats are the current mainstream image and video formats on mobile devices and feature better compression than standard JPEG and H.264 formats. QNAP users can upload their mobile photos/videos in HEIF/ HEVC formats to their NAS and directly view them, or transcode HEVC files to MP4 (H.264) to directly play them using CAYIN MediaSign Player’s Plus license plan. QNAP NAS also provides a range of other multimedia apps (including Video Station, File Station and QuMagie) to enjoy photos, music, and videos.”

For more information follow the link below to the CAYIN MediaSign Player website.

Source : CAYIN MediaSign Player : TPU

