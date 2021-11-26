QNAP drop support for Android 6.0 and older

Android users might be interested to know that QNAP has this week announced it is discontinuing support for the Android 6.0 and previous operating systems. This is due to the older versions and Android 6.0 being discontinued by Google since early 2020. Earlier this month QNAP announced the roll-out of its new QuTS hero h5.0 NAS ZFS-based software. Providing network attached storage users with an upgraded Linux Kernel 5.10 and support for next-generation hardware platforms as well as protecting your digital assets with enhanced security features.

QNAP discontinues support for Android 6

“Taking overall compatibility and security aspects into consideration, QNAP will end the app update service for Android 6.0 and older versions from February 1, 2022. As devices with Android 6.0 (and older versions) will not receive any safety upgrade notifications from Google, users are strongly recommended to update their Android device to the latest supported version.

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.”

Source : QNAP

