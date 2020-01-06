iPhone 10,000mAh Qi wireless charger offers 18w

Tofonic has created a new Qi wireless charger specifically designed for the latest smartphones such as the iPhone 11 Pro, XR, S8, S9, S10 and others. Offering three types of ultrafast charging the versatile wireless charger is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery and offers 18w of external power.

Earlybird pledges are now available from $35 or £27 offering a 41% discount off the recommended retail price. Orders placed during January 2020 are now shipping during April 2020.

“The 10000mAh Power Bank Qi Wireless Charger for iPhone 11 pro XR s8 s9 s10 fast charging QC 3.0 18W PD Portable External Battery. The ultimate power bank is here. With three types of ultra-fast charging, we’ve got you fully covered. This also comes with a built-in wall plug so you can recharge anywhere you’d like, requiring zero cables to do so.”

“Now we’ve already found the design, the creative functional Prototype, and we have the manufacturing lined up. One of the most popular portable charger capacities is 10,000mAh. This will generally give you a few days’ worth of mobile phone recharges. But many people go with a smaller capacity because they feel that a typical 10,000mAh charger takes up too much space. That’s where This Fashion design Qi Wireless Comes.”

Source: Indiegogo

