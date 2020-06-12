Makers and musicians looking for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in the PyPortal Guitar Tuner project published to the Adafruit learning resources, complete with 3D printed PyPortal case. The project uses a Adafruit PyPortal CircuitPython Powered Internet Display,

“Build a simple Guitar Tuner with CircuitPython and Adafruit PyPortal! Use the touch screen to tap on tuning pegs and play music notes. The notes are pre-recorded wav audio files of guitar strings. The graphic of the head stock is a single bitmap. This uses the displayio library for CircuitPython and can be customized to make a unique sound board.”

For complete instructions on how to build your very own DIY PyPortal Guitar Tuner jump over to the official Adafruit website by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

