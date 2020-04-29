PUBG latest free Stadia Pro game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL and FIFA next in line

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available to play for free if you are a Stadia Pro member, and is now available on the Stadia platform priced at $30 for the PUBG base game or $40 for the season pass bundle. Stadia supports keyboard and mouse play along with controllers, including the Stadia Controller. But, keyboard and mouse players will play in a different matching pool. Stadia also allows you to move from one device to another i.e from your mobile phone to your flat screen TV. Stadia allows you to play PUBG continuously over multiple devices anytime, from anywhere.

“Not only PUBG but Stadia is currently serviced in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States. We will update you when we expand the list. “

Source : Google Stadia

