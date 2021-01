Hitman 3 analysis compares PC vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X

After the highly anticipated launch of the new Hitman 3 game, Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a new video analysing the PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series consoles. Providing a comprehensive overview of how the PC version of Hitman 3 “scales beyond the console version via top-end settings”. As well as how the Hitman 3 game compares when played on PS5 and Series X as well as providing you with recommended settings for the best balance of performance and features when playing the game on your desired platform.

Hitman 3 has been developed and published by IO Interactive for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia and launched last week on January 20th 2021, offering a single player stealth game and the conclusion to the story which started with Hitman (2016) and continued in Hitman 2 (2018).

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more