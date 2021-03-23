Project Cars Go mobile racing game now available on Android

If you have been patiently waiting for the new Project Cars Go mobile racing game to launch on Android devices, you’ll be pleased to know the day has finally arrived and Project Cars Go is now available via Google Play. Unfortunately no information about an iOS version of the Project Cars Go mobile racing game has been announced as yet but as always we will keep you up to speed when more details become available.

Check out the 15 minute gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the graphics, game mechanics and customisations available in the Android version which features Monza, Mont St. Michel and Brans Hatch tracks to test your skills on.

Features of the new Project Cars Go mobile racing game include

– Feel the thrill of racing in PROJECT CARS GO with ONE-TOUCH racing gameplay optimized for mobile. Compete around the world on the most famous race and drag tracks and compete for glory at the finish line!

– Drive through the blind turns of Brands Hatch, the long straights and challenging chicanes of Autodromo Nazionale Monza, and the stomach-churning corkscrew of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

– Compete in drag races around famous landmarks around the world and take on the streets of Las Vegas, Long Beach, Singapore, and more.

– Complete your ultimate car collection with all your favorite race cars and brands: from historic racing pedigrees to futuristic concept models, they’re yours to collect and own.

– Test your skills in different vehicle classes: GT3, Open-Wheel, Prototype, Road, Vintage, and more!

– Personalize your vehicles with various paints, patterns and liveries.

– Get creative and fun with our “Mix Paint” to apply unique paint colors to your favorite cars.

– Tune your vehicle to perfection to give yourself an edge on the competition through parts and mods upgrades.

– Switch between General Tuning and Category Tuning for optimal performance.

– Race iconic circuits in different modes like World Tour, Daily & Manufacturer Invitationals, and more.

– Explore real drag and tracks in World Tour and conquer all races, test your own limits in Time Trials, and go up against top challengers in invitational events

Source : Android Police : Google Play

