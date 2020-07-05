Nabot AI programmable robot hits Kickstarter from $259

A new programmable robot has launched via Kickstarter this month called the Nabot AI. Equipped with a programmable robotic arm the small robot can be used by both beginners and advanced programmers and is equipped with a powerful artificial intelligence chip enabling it to carry out autonomous tasks. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Nabot robot and its features.

Early bird pledges are available from $259 or £208 offering a considerable $190 discount off the recommended retail price of $440. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place early next year during January 2021.

“Hackers, makers, programmers, and robotics enthusiasts can program Nabot to do useful and fun tasks. We provide a Python API that offers flexibility and freedom in coding advanced and complicated tasks.Interacting with Nabot teaches kids how to program a real robot, interests them in STEM, and prepares them for the future. Programming is a brain exercise that encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, and cognitive growth. It is a ton of fun when the code works!”

“Nabot has an easy-to-use interface to write code. Codes can be deployed on Nabot instantly. For instance, you can program it to collect objects and put them in their designated bin, mop, or vacuum your floor or sanitize your packages. You can customize these tasks or invent new ones according to your needs.”

“You can program Nabot to do chores your way. You can teach it to water plants, grab the TV remote, or vacuum. It might not perform these tasks as perfect as a human… but the process of learning to code and programming is a lot of fun. How about teaching it to collect LEGO blocks with a dustpan? Let your imagination fly.”

Source : Kickstarter

