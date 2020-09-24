ANAVI Macro Pad 8 programmable keypad $36

If you are searching for a low-cost eight key keypad, with backlighting, and the lighting and handy OLED screen, the open source ANAVI Macro Pad 8 is definitely worth more investigation. The custom-programmable, mini 8-key keypad, it is easy to program coding experience required, enabling it to activate a macro or dedicated shortcut. The handy keypad is powered by the easy-to-use Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) open source firmware. Watch the video below to learn more.

“The Developer Kit does not require any soldering. It features Gateron red mechanical switches and translucent keycaps with red backlighting. The Developer Kit is easy to get started with, and it is perfect even for newbies. Just pop the keycaps on, and you’re ready to go.”

– Keyswitches: Eight Cherry MX-style pads

– Developer Kit includes eight Gateron red, linear, non-clicky mechanical switches and transparent keycaps with red LED backlighting

– Peripherals:

– S2812B addressable LED strip for bottom-lighting

– Optional 0.96″ mini OLED display

– MCU: Microchip ATmega32U4

– Connectivity: Micro USB

– Firmware: Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) open source firmware and Arduino sketches

– Compatibility: Windows, macOS, and Linux support

– Dimensions: 135 x 47 mm (5.32 x 1.86 inches)

Source : Crowd Supply

