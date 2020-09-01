ANAVI Macro Pad 8 key programmable keypad

The ANAVI Macro Pad 8 is an open source, mini 8-key programmable keypad. Each key can be reprogrammed to activate a macro or even a dedicated shortcut, all without any coding experience says its creators. Thn aks to the keypad being powered by the advanced, but easy-to-use Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) open source firmware.

“ANAVI Macro Pad 8 can be customized to fit multiple use cases across various industries: video or audio editing, video conferencing software, entertainment broadcasting, product and graphic design, gaming, engineering, programming, etc. It boosts your daily productivity by providing amazing level of control with gorgeous light effects on your fingertips!”

Pledges are available from $36 offering a kit that requires a little soldering, although for $44 a no soldering version is available and both are expected to ship sometime during January 2021. Free shipping throughout the United States is available and worldwide shipping is priced at just $12.

“Getting started with and assembled ANAVI Macro Pad 8 is easy. Just connect it to your Linux, Windows, or macOS computer, and use a browser to configure and load your kewswitch macro or shortcut settings.

ANAVI Macro Pad 8 relies on the Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) firmware, To configure and modify the keyboard layouts you can use QMK Configurator, an online graphical user interface that generates QMK firmware hex files directly in a web browser or use the source code. Press the RESET button on ANAVI Macro Pad 8 to enter flash mode and upload the new firmware.

Furthermore, ANAVI Macro Pad 8 is powered by a Microchip ATmega32U4 microcontroller, so it is possible to use as an Arduino Leonardo-compatible development board and upload Arduino sketches through Arduino IDE or PlatformIO.”

Source : Crowd Supply

