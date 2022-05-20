Professional Pull Up camera case from €990

Professional photographers and videographers may be interested in a new camera case created by a team of designers based in Germany. The Pull Up camera case features a Scratch-resistant Conpearl sheet material, solid aluminium profiles for the edge protection, 2 x large transport wheels with telescopic handle and 2 x 360° rollers with brakes for easy movement and has launched via Kickstarter this month.

The unique design allows you to carry all your camera gear in a rugged carry case which can be opened and extended to allow easy access to all your gear, lenses and photographic equipment when on site.

“Created specifically for professional photographers that are constantly jumping from one photo shooting to the other. You have the excellent skill set and we provide the excellent case for your equipment to simplify your rewarding journey as you live life through the eye of the camera. Bringing this idea to life required time and endless conversations with photographers, so we could create exactly the case that they were missing.”

Professional photography Pull Up camera case

If the Pull Up crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Pull Up camera case project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1135 or £841 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Pull Up Camera Case can hold anything from cameras and lenses to drones, reflector, laptop, batteries and every accessories you might need for your photo shooting. The case comes in two sizes according to the space you need and the volume of your equipment. Eye-catching with a touch of vintage, this case will not just hold your equipment safely and organized, but will also make sure that you present always in style, leaving a wonderful first impression in every project you take over.”

“Minimalistic, clean & modern, designed to hold all your gears in a timeless style. A good photographer knows how to take care of his camera and all the accessories. The Pull Up Camera Case came an innovative idea to provide him the best option in the market.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the camera case, jump over to the official Pull Up crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

