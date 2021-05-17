Austrian Audio Hi-X65 professional headphones £319

A new set of headphones has been launched by the development team at Austrian Audio in the form of the Hi-X65 headphones which are now available to purchase priced at around £319. The Hi-X65 Headphones have been designed and manufactured in Vienna and feature Proprietary High Excursion technology that delivers a linear frequency response and open, precise, high-resolution sound, Metal hinges and bow for maximum durability and stability, Best-in-class comfort with soft memory foam ear-pads and outstanding ventilation, Detachable cable that can be easily replaced (two included) and replaceable ear pads and bow pad, for long lifetime and hygienic use.
Technical Data
- Frequency range: 5 Hz – 28 kHz
- Sensitivity: 110 dBspl/V
- THD (@ 1kHz): <0.1%
- Impedance: 25 Ω
- Input Power: 150 mW
- 2 cables (detachable): 3m + 1.2m
- Connector: 3.5 mm (1/8”)
- Adapter (included): 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm (1/8” to 1/4″)
- Dimensions: 200 x 170 x 85 mm
- Weight (without cable): 310 g
Box Contents
- Hi-X65 Headphones
- 1 x HXC3 3 m Cable
- 1 x HXC1m2 1.2 m Cable
- HXB Bag
Source : Austrian Audio
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.