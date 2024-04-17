NVIDIA RTX A400 and A1000 Professional graphics cards unveiled

With NVIDIA’s latest professional graphics cards unveiled this week in the form of the new the RTX A400 and A1000, you have the opportunity to take your projects to new heights. Built on the robust Ampere architecture, these GPUs are engineered to provide you with the computing power you need to tackle even the most demanding tasks, from AI-enhanced applications to complex 3D rendering. The NVIDIA RTX A400 and A1000 GPUs features include :

Second-generation RT Cores: Real-time ray tracing, photorealistic, physically based rendering and visualization for all professional workflows, including architectural drafting, 3D design and content creation, where accurate lighting and shadow simulations can greatly enhance the quality of work.

Real-time ray tracing, photorealistic, physically based rendering and visualization for all professional workflows, including architectural drafting, 3D design and content creation, where accurate lighting and shadow simulations can greatly enhance the quality of work. Third-generation Tensor Cores: Accelerates AI-augmented tools and applications such as generative AI, image rendering denoising and deep learning super sampling to improve image generation speed and quality.

Accelerates AI-augmented tools and applications such as generative AI, image rendering denoising and deep learning super sampling to improve image generation speed and quality. Ampere architecture-based CUDA cores: Up to 2x the single-precision floating point throughput of the previous generation for significant speedups in graphics and compute workloads .

Up to 2x the single-precision floating point throughput of the previous generation for significant speedups in graphics and compute workloads 4GB or 8GB of GPU memory: 4GB of GPU memory with the A400 GPU and 8GB with the A1000 GPU accommodate a range of professional needs, from basic graphic design and photo editing to more demanding 3D modeling with textures or high-resolution editing and data analyses. The GPUs also feature increased memory bandwidth over the previous generation for quicker data processing and smoother handling of larger datasets and scenes.

4GB of GPU memory with the A400 GPU and 8GB with the A1000 GPU accommodate a range of professional needs, from basic graphic design and photo editing to more demanding 3D modeling with textures or high-resolution editing and data analyses. The GPUs also feature increased memory bandwidth over the previous generation for quicker data processing and smoother handling of larger datasets and scenes. Encode and decode engines: With seventh-generation encode (NVENC) and fifth-generation decode (NVDEC) engines, the GPUs offer efficient video processing to support high-resolution video editing, streaming and playback with ultra-low latency. Inclusion of AV1 decode enables higher efficiency and smoother playback of more video formats.

Unleashing the Power of Advanced Features

When you invest in the NVIDIA RTX A400 or A1000 GPUs, you’re not just getting a piece of hardware; you’re gaining access to a suite of advanced features designed to supercharge your professional workflows. With second-generation RT Cores, third-generation Tensor Cores, and enhanced CUDA core performance, these GPUs are primed to accelerate a wide range of tasks. Whether you’re an architect rendering intricate 3D models, a content creator working on complex visual effects, or a data scientist training AI models, these GPUs provide the necessary horsepower to handle your applications with ease and efficiency.

Imagine being able to render high-resolution 3D scenes in a fraction of the time it used to take, or being able to apply AI-powered effects to your videos in real-time. With the RTX A400 and A1000, these scenarios become a reality. The RT Cores enable real-time ray tracing, allowing you to create stunningly realistic lighting and shadows in your 3D designs. The Tensor Cores, on the other hand, accelerate AI-driven tasks, enabling you to apply intelligent algorithms to your creative projects, from image enhancement to video upscaling.

Diving into the Technical Specifications

To truly appreciate the capabilities of the NVIDIA RTX A400 and A1000 GPUs, it’s worth taking a closer look at their technical specifications. Both models are built on the Ampere architecture, which represents a significant leap forward in terms of performance and efficiency compared to previous generations.

The RTX A400 features 24 Tensor Cores, while the RTX A1000 boasts an impressive 72 Tensor Cores and 18 RT Cores. These specialized cores are the key to accelerating AI and ray tracing tasks, respectively, enabling you to work with complex algorithms and realistic lighting effects in real-time.

In terms of memory, the RTX A400 comes with 4 GB, while the RTX A1000 offers a generous 8 GB. This ample memory capacity allows you to work with larger datasets, higher-resolution textures, and more complex models without encountering performance bottlenecks.

Both GPUs feature a power consumption of just 50 W, making them energy-efficient options for your professional setup. The RTX A400 also offers four display outputs, giving you the flexibility to connect multiple monitors and create an immersive workspace.

Pricing and Availability

The NVIDIA RTX A1000 is already hitting the shelves through global distributors like PNY and Ryoyo Electric, making it readily available for you to integrate into your systems. On the other hand, the RTX A400 will be available from channel partners starting in May, with broader availability expected by the summer. This staggered release allows you to plan your upgrades according to your specific needs and budget considerations.

Specifications Overview

Architecture: Ampere

Ampere Tensor Cores: 24 in RTX A400, 72 in RTX A1000

24 in RTX A400, 72 in RTX A1000 RT Cores: 18 in RTX A1000

18 in RTX A1000 Memory: 4 GB in RTX A400, 8 GB in RTX A1000

4 GB in RTX A400, 8 GB in RTX A1000 Display Outputs: Four in RTX A400

Four in RTX A400 Power Consumption: 50 W for both models

50 W for both models Video Processing: Enhanced encode and decode capabilities

Image Credit : NVIDIA



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals