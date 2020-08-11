Flamingo professional diving watch hits Kickstarter from $195

Divers or watersports enthusiasts searching for a new affordable professional diving watch, may be interested in the Flamingo range of watches which are now available via Kickstarter. The everyday “ultra-premium“dive watch has been built for turtle conservation and every watch sold helps save a turtle. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the campaign and its links with turtle conservation around the world. Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are available from $195.

“We have spent an extensive amount of time building relationships with sustainable manufacturers that we know will get the job done. And if not, we have a back-up network already in place. We live in uncertain times that is for sure, so while we can’t know what exactly the future has in store, we have already set up a few redundancy precautions. All of our products undergo a rigorous quality control process and strict manufacturing guidelines.

So in the event of production delays or any other unforeseen events, we commit to transparency and will exhaust any means possible to deliver your Turtle Conservation Diver as smoothly as possible. Also, as per Kickstarter’s rules and regulations, funds for partnerships with these organizations are paid for upfront and not contingent on funds raised during this Kickstarter campaign.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals