Prodrive Hunter T1+ to take part in Dakar 2022

Prodrive has announced that their new Prodrive Hunter T1+ will take part in Dakar 2022, the car has been redesigned with Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) toi meet the new T1+ regulations.

The new Prodrive Hunter T1+ comes with a wider track and improved suspension, it has 37 inch tyres on 17 inch Rims.

These changes have necessitated some significant changes to the Hunter’s drivetrain; suspension and bodywork. The suspension geometry has been reconfigured with longer wishbones and dampers, and there are larger brakes accommodated in the 17” wheels. The larger tyre radius increases the load in the drivetrain so driveshafts, the propshaft and differentials have all been modified. The wider track has also meant nearly half the bodywork has been redesigned with Callum restyling the Hunter to suit the new regulations, while keeping the same distinctive look.

Gus Beteli, BRX team principal, said: “We are very pleased the organisers have addressed the disparity in regulations between the buggies and the four wheel drive T1 cars, where larger tyres had an advantage over rough terrain. We’ve learnt a huge amount on our debut this year and have put all this learning into improving the car and believe our new Hunter T1+ is a significant step forward. We are looking forward to returning to Saudi in January, where we will be looking to challenge for victory.”

You can find out more information about the new Prodrive Hunter T1+ over at Prodrive at the link below,

Source Prodrive

