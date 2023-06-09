Prince of Persia The Lost Crown action-adventure gameplay

Ubisoft has today unveiled first details about a new Prince of Persia video game, “The Lost Crown“. Showcased during the Summer Game Fest Prince of Persia The Lost Crown offers gamers the talent to jump into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.

Take on the role of Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities. Check out the gameplay reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the “fresh take on the legendary franchise, bringing new characters & lore, engaging narrative, and exciting gameplay mechanics into the mix” explains Ubisoft.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

“Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown lets players explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new time powers, unlocking unique abilities, and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve deeper into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets, and completing exciting side quests.”

“Get a first glimpse of gameplay of the new Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Immerse yourself in rich and vibrant environments as you accompany Sargon on his epic journey. Discover the perfect blend of parkour, combat and puzzle-solving that characterises the Prince of Persia series.”

For more information on The Last Crown game jump over to the official Ubisoft website by following the link below.

Source : Ubisoft



