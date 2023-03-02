Prehistoric Planet Season 2 coming to Apple TV+

Apple has this week announced that a second season of the award-winning natural history event series Prehistoric Planet will soon be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Five new episodes will be available to watch during a week-long event starting on May 22, 2023. If you have not already seen the first season it is now available to stream on the Apple TV+ service if you have a subscription.

“Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”).

Prehistoric Planet

“Prehistoric Planet” holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been hailed worldwide as an “utterly enchanting” (Inverse) series, that is “astounding” (Daily Mail UK) and “stunning to watch” (Decider). The award-winning series has also been honored by the Television Critics Association Awards, Visual Effects Society Awards, Annie Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Cinema Eye Honors Awards, among others.”

“Prehistoric Planet” season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, “Prehistoric Planet” returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.”

