Surprise Pro precision screwdriver set hits Kickstarter

Are you tired of fumbling through mismatched tools and struggling with subpar equipment? The Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset is here to transform your repair experience. Whether you’re a professional technician or a DIY enthusiast, this 70-in-1 electric tool kit is designed to meet all your repair needs with unmatched efficiency and organization. You’ll be amazed at the level of precision and control this toolset offers, making even the most challenging repair tasks a breeze.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset is its military-grade carbon fiber handle. This isn’t just for show; it’s built to be durable and shock-resistant, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of any repair task. The carbon fiber veneer adds an extra layer of scratch resistance, keeping your toolset looking pristine even after extensive use. You’ll appreciate the comfort and stability the handle provides, allowing you to work for extended periods without experiencing fatigue or discomfort.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). What sets this toolset apart is its advanced planetary gearbox. This feature provides greater torque and stability, making even the toughest screws a breeze to handle.

With a 5-gear adjustable speed and torque system, you can customize the tool’s performance to suit the specific requirements of your task, ensuring precision and control at all times. Whether you’re working on delicate electronics or sturdy machinery, the Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset adapts to your needs, providing you with the perfect balance of power and finesse.

5 Gear Electric Screwdriver

Say goodbye to cluttered workspaces with the notebook-style magnetic case that comes with this toolset. Each of the 42 magnetic bits and 27 repair tools has a designated spot, making it easy to find exactly what you need when you need it. The magnetic case ensures that all components stay in place, reducing the risk of losing any small parts. You’ll save valuable time and minimize frustration by having a well-organized and easily accessible toolset at your fingertips.

The Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset is packed with features designed to make your repair tasks easier and more efficient. The S2 material magnetic bits with a phosphating gray process are durable and easy to identify, thanks to color-coded coils. The LED display provides real-time information, while four shadowless lights offer excellent illumination, ensuring you can see every detail of your work. You’ll appreciate the enhanced visibility and accuracy these features provide, allowing you to tackle even the most intricate repair jobs with confidence.

Assuming that the Surprise Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Surprise Pro electric precision screwdriver set project glimpse the promotional video below.

This toolset doesn’t just stop at screwdrivers. It includes a wide range of repair tools such as a magnetic mat, anti-static wrist strap, magnifying glass, pry tool, opening pick, magnetizer/demagnetizer, tweezers, spudger, suction cup, and more. With this comprehensive kit, you’ll have the right tool for every job, enhancing your efficiency and effectiveness. No more searching for the perfect tool or improvising with inadequate equipment – the Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset has you covered.

Worried about running out of power in the middle of a repair? The high-capacity 550mAh lithium battery ensures that won’t be a problem. You can get up to 230 minutes of use on low gear and 120 minutes on high gear. The forward and reverse rotation with gear selection adds another layer of versatility, making this toolset a must-have for any serious repair enthusiast. You’ll be able to work uninterrupted for extended periods, tackling even the most time-consuming repair tasks without worrying about battery life.

Transform your repair game today with the Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset. With its advanced features and comprehensive tool selection, you’ll be ready to tackle any repair task with confidence and ease. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a passionate hobbyist, this toolset will become your go-to companion for all your repair needs. Experience the difference that precision engineering and thoughtful design can make in your repair work – invest in the Surprise Pro Precision Screwdriver Toolset and elevate your skills to new heights.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the electric precision screwdriver set, jump over to the official Surprise Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



