PowerEver transforms your generic power bank into a non-stop power supply

PowerEver is a tiny electronic board that will soon be available via the Crowd Suppoly website, and has been created to provide a way to keep your power bank running non-stop while minimizing self-drained current.

The PowerEver board is user-adjustable and is compatible with nearly all power banks in the market. This means that your power bank will never run short of mobile power for your electronic gadget.

“This board is perfect for electronic enthusiasts, field engineers, and students, as well as anyone needing a mobile power supply using commonly available power banks. Help save the environment by maximizing power bank usage, especially for older models that cannot provide enough power for mobile phones but are still usable with less current-hungry electronic devices like an Arduino, ESP8266, etc.”

Features of the PowerEver include :

– Use generic mobile phone power banks as a regular DC 5 V power supply for powering all kind of gadgets and electronic boards

– User-adjustable through button triggering to suit almost all power banks

– Designed to consume as little current as possible

– Small and light-weight enough to put into your wallet

– Fully open source with complete schematics and source code provided for immediate tweaking. You can find the GitHub repository.

Microcontroller

ATtiny13A running 1.2 MHz at 5 V

Power

5 VDC powered by any mobile power bank

Adjustable total current drain from 110 mA down to 3 mA (16.5 mA as default)

Buttons and Connectors

1x USB Type-A male for connecting to a power bank

1x USB Type-A female output to user loads

1x push button

Status Display

1x blue LED for visual feedback

Dimensions and Weight

16 mm x 50 mm (~ .6 in x 2 in)

5.9 g (~ .21 oz)

Optional Accessories

USB Type-A male to 5-pin screw terminal connector

Source : Crowd Supply

