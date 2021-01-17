MONTEK X-1000 waterproof 1000W portable battery power station

The MONTEK X-1000 portable power pack is a convenient power station enclosed in an easy to carry suitcase style casing offering a 1000W AC output thanks to its 1010Wh Li-po battery pack. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is now in its final stages, and is offering considerable discounts off the recommended retail price for the next two days.

The X-1000 is equipped with a high capacity pouch lithium polymer NCM battery pack 25.9V39Ah, that is 273,000mAh @3.7V, 1010Wh. This pouch battery pack consists of 7 large capacity 3.7V 39,000mAh A grade EV Li-ion NCM polymer battery cells, which is more stable than 18650 Li-ion battery cell because 18650 battery pack requires much more cells to get high capacity. Less battery cells, more stable the battery pack.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $824 or £610 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the MONTEK X-1000 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the MONTEK X-1000 portable battery project watch the promotional video below.

“MONTEK X-1000 solar generator combines leading-edge technology in crystalline photovoltaic and electronics into one portable device to provide you with portable charging needs. This is a reliable, portable, simple and durable solar power equipment for disaster relief, prospecting, outdoor activities and emergency situations, etc. The DC IN port supports MPPT 12-70V 12A 360W input max. With wide range MPPT charge controller, this power station is compatible with any solar panel input. And MPPT charge controller has much better performance than PWM charge controller, especially under weak sunshine environment, it could draw more power to charge the unit. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Reliable – This power station provides reliable power for you in most extreme environments. Portable – This power station is designed as a light weight, impact and portable power solution. Simple – This power station is a plug & play power station, easy to operate. Durable – This power station is rugged, durable, and provides power in the most harsh environments.”

“The NCM battery pack has over 2000 cycles from 100% to 80% capacity @ 1C charge and discharge while 18650 Li-ion battery only has 300-500 cycles, which means this power station is 4 times lifespan of 18650 Li-ion, and can last for up to 6 years!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable battery, jump over to the official MONTEK X-1000 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals