NIX the world’s smallest portable drum washing machine

NIX is being marketed as the world’s smallest all-in-one portable drum washing machine and has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The small portable washing machine is perfect for those quick washes and comes complete with its own smartphone companion application allowing you to see how long is remaining as well as tweak settings and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $349 or £256 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“As the world’s smallest all-in-one drum washing machine, NIX makes cleaning easy with groundbreaking technologies, including all-in-one washing and drying, automatic detergent dispenser, Stay-Fresh feature, and more. With patented sterilization technology, NIX eliminates bloodstains, fungus, and bacteria and leaves clothes clean and smelling fresh. NIX does the cleaning so you don’t have to. Life is complex. Let‘s make laundry simple.”

With the assumption that the NIX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the NIX portable small drum washing machine project view the promotional video below.

“NIX is the world’s smallest yet most powerful all-in-one drum washing machine. So small in fact, that you could even fit two of them side by side on the top of a traditional household washing machine. With a width of only 10.4 inches (265 mm) and a built-in water tank, NIX fits in any room or home to simplify the laundry care experience and add convenience to life. “

“A removable water tank can be filled anywhere and supplies water directly so NIX doesn’t require connection to a water main supply. The 20° inclined drum design saves water, washes more efficiently, and makes it easy to put laundry in and take it out. NIX is design-driven with an ultra-modern appearance that fits discretely into any room and takes the laundry experience to a new level. NIX washes any clothing but is specialized for the care and cleaning of undergarments and intimate wear. With patented UV & SteamTech, the multiple sterilization process reliably eliminates 100% of annoying mites and 99.99% of bloodstains, fungus, and bacteria leaving garments not only clean, but also sanitized for you.. Clothing deserves better care. An unprecedented laundry experience with technology is ready for you.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable small drum washing machine, jump over to the official NIX crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

