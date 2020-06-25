HANNspree touchscreen portable monitor from $310

Display manufacturer HANNspree has introduced two new additions to its range of portable monitors in the form of the HANNspree HL161CGB priced at under $250 and the HT161CGB priced at under $310. Both portable monitors offer a 15.6 inch LED display and a resolution of 1902 x 1080 pixels. The only difference being that the more expensive version features a touchscreen display. Other features include USB-C connectivity, mini HDMI and a two-year warranty.

“Create a dual-display mobile workspace almost anywhere with the HANNspree 15.6’’ Portable Touch Monitor, connected to your laptop or PC you can be efficient even outside your home or office, when travelling or, visiting customers. The HT161CGB is designed to keep you productive, wherever you are and it only needs a single USB connector cable to be fully compatible with almost any laptop. With a super-slim 11mm profile, and weighing just 0.7kg, the HANNspree HT161CGB is among the lightest 15.6-inch monitors in the market.”

Specifications for the non-touchscreen HL161CGB display – £199 (~ 250 USD)

Display: 15.6″ LED

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

Brightness: 250cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Active): 10,000,000:1

Viewing Angles: H/V 170°/170°

Inputs: Mini HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C x2 (Power supply and signal) (Cables included)

Built-in Stereo Speakers + Earphone Jack

Low Blue Light Mode

Cover Glass: 7H Toughened Hard Panel Surface

Lightweight Protective Cover / Foldable Stand

Preset Modes: Standard, Game, Movie, Web, Text

355.4 x 11 x 222.88 mm (WxDxH)

3 Year Warranty

Specifications for the touchscreen HT161CGB – £249 (~ 310 USD)

Display: 15.6″ 10-Point Touchscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

Brightness: 250cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Active): 10,000,000:1

Viewing Angles: H/V 170°/170°

Inputs: Mini HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C x2 (Power supply and signal) (Cables included)

Built-in Stereo Speakers + Earphone Jack

Low Blue Light Mode

Cover Glass: 7H Toughened Hard Panel Surface

Lightweight Protective Cover / Foldable Stand

Preset Modes: Standard, Game, Movie, Web, Text

355.4 x 11 x 222.88 mm (WxDxH)

2 Year Warranty

Source : HANNspree

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals