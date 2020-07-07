MOJIETU smart 150psi 10.3bar portable tire inflator

A new smart portable tire inflator has launched via Indiegogo this week offering a number of useful features and up to 150 psi or 10.3 bar in pressure. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the MOJIETU smart portable tire inflator which is now available to back.

Early bird pledges are now available from $49 offering a considerable 28% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020. The smart tyre inflator includes four modes and is equipped with a rechargeable 2,600 mAh battery.

“What would you do if your car tire ran flat in the middle of nowhere at night? Call a roadside service? Drive miles away to look for a gas station or garage? Take ages to inflate the tire yourself with a traditional heavy bulky air compressor pump that has no built-in pressure gauge? That means you’ll have to keep checking the tire pressure while inflating in the dark. All these are waste of your precious time and energy. Also it can be super frustrating when it comes to inflating bike tires and balls with those flimsy air pumps that never get the job done!”

“It delivers up to 150 psi that can be used for inflating car tires, bike tires, sport balls, beach balls, swim rings, air mattresses and other inflatables etc. MOJIETU Lightning is portable, yet powerful to meet all your inflation needs. Offer you the easiest way to fast inflate a car tire in 9 minutes. MOJIETU Lightning has an accurate, easy-to-read built-in pressure gauge. Simply connect the nozzle to the valve of the tire and it will auto detect the pressure level. The LCD indicator will give you more precise readings and you can even read the real-time pressure easily in total darkness.”

Source : Indiegogo

