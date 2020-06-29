Lexar SL200 external portable USB-C SSD from $90

Lexar has introduced a new external portable USB-C solid-state drive (SSD) this week in the form of the Lexar SL200 Portable SSD. the pocket -sized SSD will be available to purchase later this month priced from $90 for the 512 GB and $160 for the 1 TB version. The Lexar SL200 SSD features 256-bit AES encryption and offers transfer speeds of up to 550 MB/s and a write speed of up to 400 MB/s and is drop, shock and vibration-resistant.



Features of the new Lexar SL200 external portable USB-C SSD

– SSD-level performance – with speeds up to 550 MB/s read and 400 MB/s write

– Sleek, slimline styling with a premium finish

– Durable, portable design—resists harsh temperatures and vibration

– Includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption

– Features a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

– Three-year limited warranty

Source : TPU

