Hyperx2 4TB portable SSD transfers at 1,000 MB/s

Hyperx2 launched by Kickstarter this month is a new portable SSD drive capable of transferring data up to 1,050 MB per second. The 2 or 4TB portable SSD is available to back with early bird pledges from $185 or roughly £149 and is compatible with PC, Mac, iPad pro, Xbox One, smartphones and more.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about this compact SSD.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during August 2020. Hyperx2 is built with memory in the M.2 format and weighs just 50g and is smaller than a credit card, measuring just 76 x 57 mm. Hyperx2 runs on 3D TLC NAND flash memory and delivers top-tier performance with scorching read and write speeds of 1050 MB/s and 1000 MB/s respectively.

“The Hyperx2 High Capacity Super Fast Portable SSD Drive is perfect for anyone who uses different kinds of devices on a daily basis. It’s so light, you can take it anywhere and use it anytime. With 2TB or 4TB capacities to choose from, you can move files between different computers or your smartphone or iPad Pro; it’s just in a matter of seconds. Whether it’s filming your next masterpiece or storing your massive library of PS4 games, Hyperx2 can definitely help you.”

“Hyperx2 is equipped with an auto-mirroring function that can save an additional copy of the data you write onto the drive. If one of the two memories in the drive malfunctions, the extra copy is stored in the other one, so your data will never be compromised. Hyperx2 is equipped with an auto-mirroring function that can save an additional copy of the data you write onto the drive. If one of the two memories in the drive malfunctions, the extra copy is stored in the other one, so your data will never be compromised.”

Source : Kickstarter

