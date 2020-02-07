SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD from $120

SanDisk this week introduced a new external portable SSD, available in 500, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities and is priced from $120. The small pocket sized SanDisk Extreme PRO is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 and Mac OS 10.9+ and comes with a five year limited warranty.

SanDisk Extreme Pro uses NVMe technology to offer transfer speeds to up to 1050 MB/s allowing it to “fully saturate the USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface” says SanDisk. And aluminium shell protects the SSD core and also dissipates heat providing a robust inner surrounded by a silicon rubber coating. To deliver higher impact resistance with its IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

“The SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD leverages our lightning-fast, in-house NVMe technology to dramatically increase transfer speeds to up to 1050 MB/s letting you move files faster and edit right from the drive. Its ruggedised case helps keep your content protected no matter where you take it. And it’s no problem to deliver files when you have up to 2TB of space for a full library of content in a pocket-sized design. Whether you’re working on PC or Mac computers, and with USB Type C and Type-A connectors,3 the Extreme PRO SSD works the way you work, as fast as you do.”

Features of the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD :

– Ruggedised design with a forged aluminium body to protect the SSD core and dissipate heat. Plus, a durable silicon rubber coating seeks to deliver higher impact resistance with its IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

– Creative professionals know the value of storage space. With capacities of up to 2TB, you’ll have enough room for the files you need to work on or deliver.

– The small and light form factor of the Extreme PRO SSD means it couldn’t be easier to keep your content with you whether you’re crossing town or traveling to an international location.

– The Extreme PRO SSD works with PCs and Mac computers right out of the box and connects with USB Type C and Type A, making it easy to start and keep working in almost any situation.

– IP55 for water and dust resistance

– 5-Year limited warranty

Source : SanDisk

