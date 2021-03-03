Crucial 500 GB and 4 TB X6 Portable SSD now available

Crucial has today unveiled and launched its new pocket -sized external SSD drives in the form of the aptly named Crucial X6 Portable SSD which is available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB depending on your requirements. The tiny portable SSD weighs less than 40 grams, and offers speeds of up to 5.6x faster than most traditional HDDs, says Crucial. The 4 TB portable SSD is priced at $489.95 while the smaller 500 GB portable SSD is priced at $69.95.

“How much can you carry between the tips of your fingers? With the Crucial X6 Portable SSD, the answer is: A lot! Whether you’re downloading videos for offline travel, organizing family photos, collaborating with classmates, or heading off on a great adventure, the Crucial X6 is affordable, and ready to go wherever you do.”

“The entire award-winning Crucial portable SSD product line is compatible with the latest USB-C-enabled devices, such as PCs, Macs, PlayStation 5, Android devices and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the portable drives also work with PS4, Xbox One, XBOX Series S|X and other USB-A devices.”

Source : Crucial

