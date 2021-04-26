Pecron S1500 portable power station from $369

If you are searching for a portable power station you may be interested in the new compact Pecron S1500, which has this month launched via Indiegogo. The S1500 is small in size, it is equipped with eight different port options, including fast-charging 4xUSB 3.0 ports, regular 12V DC port, 3x110V AC ports. Offering a capacity of 1461 Wh and a 1500W output the small portable power station offers a 110v pure sine wave power supply and is fitted with an easy to read LCD display offering an overview of the power stations metrics.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $369 or £498 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Pecron S1500 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Pecron S1500 portable power station project play the promotional video below.

“S1500 has made significant breakthroughs to stay powerful without compromising mobility and versatility. The high-density battery cells pack more energy into less space, and the multi-layer PCB design minimizes the overall size with no wasted space. The real-time charge controller (IC) inside S1500 regulates the overall flow of electricity to produce 441W of juice to quickly power up your S1500 without doing harm to the battery, which beat most of the well-known’s in the industry.”

“Your safety is our top concern. Each process during manufacturing has gone through 1000+ inspections. We successfully increased not only the voltage delivery of the battery but also the ability to suppress dangerous conditions. S1500 weights only 25lbs with an overall size of 13.8″(L)x 7.3″(W)x 10″(H), which is similar to the size of a lid opened MacBook 13″; A sturdy handle design further enhanced its portability that allows for provision of power to the place where it is most needed in a matter of a few minutes.”

“LCD smart display shows real-time loading power, battery level, temperature, charging status, remaining using hours, etc. which gives users a quick view about the working status of the power station and to make alteration accordingly.”

Source : Indiegogo

