WattAnt portable power station with swappable batteries

WattAnt is a new portable power station equipped with swappable batteries and capable of providing up to 3100Wh of power. The small portable power station is capable of providing up to 3000W of pure sine wave output and can be fully charge from flat in just four hours.

Thanks to the swappable battery design you can quickly swap out flat four charged in the power station uses LiNiO2, offering more than double the energy density compared with lead-acid battery or LifePO4. This allows WattAnt power station to be more compact and suitable for mobile use because it is easier to carry and takes up less storage space, when compared to other power stations on the market.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1299 or £921 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the WattAnt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the WattAnt power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“With power outages happening around the world, stay in power regardless of the situation. Keep your family warm, your food cold, and your devices powered during blackouts. WattAnt provides a stable source of power right at your fingertips, never worry about power outages again.”

“One of WattAnt’s special features is that the battery is swappable, so you can extend your usage time by having backup batteries. This means, if your battery runs out, you can simply take it out, put in a new battery, and keep the power going while you charge the empty battery. You also have the option to choose between 1500Wh and 3100Wh batteries based on your needs.”

“While on the road, have a worry-free life even if you’re cooking, running the AC, or using the refrigerator. It’s not just a matter of safety but also having an enjoyable lifestyle. With WattAnt, we’ve pushed the limits of technology with our A series. We’ve also brought the price down to make it affordable without compromising its high performance.”

