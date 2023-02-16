MSI 15.6″ portable monitor PRO MP161

MSI has introduced its new PRO MP161 portable monitor this week offering a lightweight 15.6 inch FHD screen equipped with an antiglare IPS panel and an ultra-slim body. Unfortunately no information on pricing or availability has been released as yet but what we do know is that the portable monitor weighs just 0.75 kg or 1.65 lbs and has an ultra-slim 1.08 cm or 0.4 inches profile.

It also features two integrated speakers and comes with its own protective sleeve allowing for easy and protected transportation when needed. Specifically created for presentations and business applications the monitor also features MSI Anti-Flicker, Less Blue Light Technology, user-friendly I/O ports, and an ergonomic adjustable kickstand.

Features of the portable monitor

15.6” FHD IPS Panel – Enhance your viewing experience.

Portable Design helps bring it anywhere you want without strain or pressure with a protection bag.

Ultra slim profile with a 1.08 cm (0.4”) only thickness, and extremely light weighing in only at 0.75 kg (1.65 lbs).

MSI EyesErgo technology with Anti-flicker, Less Blue Light, and Anti-glare panel to protect your eyes.

Type-C/mini HDMI Multi Input – allowing you to connect to any device effortlessly, such as a smartphone, camera, laptop, or PC.

Ergonomically designed fold-out kickstand with a 0° ~ 180° design enables you to orient the screen in both portrait and landscape modes.

Ergonomic software, Display Kit, provides the most convenient tool, the proper color & display mode to you while working with it every day.

Built-in Speakers – Allow you a great audio experience while on the move.

Portable monitor

“PRO MP161 also comes with a fold-out kickstand for displaying it on flat surfaces while allowing easy tilt adjustments for comfortable viewing angles and working positions. This convenient ergonomic fold-out kickstand with a 0° ~ 180° design enables you to orient the screen in both portrait and landscape modes. While the former is ideal for looking at documents, books, websites or coding, the latter is perfect for presentations and spreadsheets.”

“The PRO MP161 has one mini-HDMI and two USB Type-C hybrid-signal connections that transmit video and power signals simultaneously. In addition, the reversible design of USB Type-C provides a quick connection to laptops or other compatible devices, like smartphones, that support Type-C & DP Alternate modes. The MSI-exclusive Display Kit software allows users to partition the screen in convenient ways to view multiple documents or images simultaneously. You can also set up color modes, including gaming, cinema, or eye-saver.”

Source : MSI





