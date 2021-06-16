VIZOR blue light glasses $76 gaming, work and socializing

If you spend considerable time in front of electronic devices gaming, working and socialising you may be interested in new cutting-edge blue light glasses from Blux, aptly named VIZOR. The blue light gaming glasses have been developed with insights from gamers and scientific research and are equipped with the latest blue light technology, carbon fibre frames and titanium temples.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $76 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the VIZOR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the VIZOR bluelight gaming glasses project watch the promotional video below.

“VIZOR is a line of blue light gaming glasses developed by gamers from across the globe. You’ll reduce eye strain, improve your screen contrast, and game more comfortably than ever. Esport competitors from around the globe have beta-tested these models so we can fix every bug and glitch for the most powerful, reliable pair of gaming glasses on the market. No rushed product launches here!”

“Scientific research indicates that an overexposure to artificial blue light from screens and LED can affect your sleep, productivity and overall well-being negatively. In US, an adult spends an estimated 13 hours in front of a screen everyday since COVID-19 emerged; Children are a particular concern because their developing eyes absorb more blue light than adults, putting them at greater risk.”

Source : Kickstarter

