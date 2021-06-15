HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses $60

HyperX has this week launched their new Spectre Mission gaming glasses priced at $59.99, equipped with the companies signature HyperX comfort and durability with a robust TR-90 frame. Features include co-molded rubber temples to reduce slippage and increase flexibility together with cam hinges. The new eyewear also features cam hinges that provide additional stability by securely locking temple arms into place.

HyperX Spectre Mission Eyewear features a large square frame style and is available in satin black, satin black to clear fade, satin black to blue fade, and satin black to red fade color schemes, and included in the box is a microfiber pouch.

“The HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear, built with HyperX comfort, durability and blue light filtering, offers exceptional quality and style at an attractive price point,” said ‎Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “With this affordable addition to our lineup, plus fresh new colorways of existing HyperX gaming eyewear product lines, we remain focused on offering a wide variety of comfortable, protective glasses that meet a range of gaming and screen viewing needs”

“Lightweight and impact-resistant, all HyperX gaming eyewear lenses come equipped with the benefit of blue light and UV protection. The blue light blocking lenses reduce the effects of digital eye strain, including headaches, blurred vision and eye fatigue. The premium, crystal-clear lenses are designed to maintain a clear profile and allow users to see graphics and detail how they are meant to be seen.”

Source : HyperX

