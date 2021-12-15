Cincoze wide-angle FHD sunlight readable display modules unveiled

Cincoze has introduced its new wide-angle FHD sunlight readable display modules this month expanding the current range of displays which include 8″ to 19″ 4:3 display modules. The newly added 15″, 21″, and 24″ 16:9 modules inherit the design concepts of the CRYSTAL series, including the patented convertible display system (CDS) modular system. CDS enables the addition of a P2000/P1000 series embedded system module to create a sunlight-readable panel PC or the addition of the M1000 series display module to create a sunlight-readable industrial monitor.

The Cincoze 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display modules offer users vivid colors, high brightness, responsive touch, and industrial-grade rugged design. Making them ideal for Internet of Things applications and more.

Wide-angle FHD sunlight readable display

15.6” TFT-LCD with Ultra High Brightness up to 1,500 nits and 1920×1080 (Full HD) Resolution

Wide Range Operating Temperature -10°C to 70°C

True Flat IP65 Front Panel Protection

Rugged Aluminum Die-casting Bezel

Convertible Display System (CDS) Technology Supported

“CS-W115FHC Series is 15.6” TFT-LCD touch display module. It offers 1,500 nits ultra high brightness and 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) resolution, allowing viewers to see clear images even under any bright ambient light or direct sunlight environments. CS-W115FHC Series is a rugged and reliable display solution featuring wide range operating temperature -10°C to 70°C, a solid aluminum die-casting front bezel and true flat IP65 front panel protection.

Supporting Convertible Display System (CDS) technology, CS-W115FHC Series allows you to configure, upgrade and maintain your display system according to your need. The new Cincoze 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display modules have multiple combinations, industrial-grade design, and 50,000 hours backlight life. The modules have the hardware durability and future upgradeability for various industrial environments, such as IoT, smart cities, and other fields. The 15″ is available now, 21″ and 24″ coming soon.”

Source : Cincoze

