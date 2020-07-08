Lenovo ThinkVision M14t portable monitor

Lenovo has this week introduced a new portable monitor in the form of the ThinkVision M14t, together with three other desktop monitors. The new ThinkVision M14t mobile monitor builds on the previously released M14 model and now delivers extra functionality thanks to the addition of touchscreen technology, active pen support and USB-C connection.

“Built for mobile professionals who are adapting to a new era of flexible working, the M14t becomes the perfect companion for users who need to vary their workplaces. The crisp and accurate visuals with 300 nit brightness capability and impressive viewing angles make it ideal for presentations or managing multiple content windows across two displays. The tilt function and height adjustment ensure the most comfortable viewing position and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology lets users work with minimal eye strain.”

Pricing for the new Lenovo monitors :

ThinkVision M14t will be available in September starting at $449.

ThinkVision P32p-20 will be available in August, starting at $999.

ThinkVision P27h-20 will be available September, starting at $469.

ThinkVision T34w-20 will be available shortly, starting at $799.

Features of the new desktop monitors first announced at CES 2020 earlier this year and shipping shortly, include :

– The New ThinkVision P32p-20 offers superior performance for everyday productivity. A 31.5-inch IPS (In-Plane Switching) display with UHD resolution and 3-side near edgeless bezels, makes working on the P32p-20 a treat. Experience seamless collaboration in any workspace on this USB-C Hub Monitor that’s packed with connectivity options and deliver maximum flexibility. Enjoy secure and high-speed network performance with an Ethernet connection via USB-C, and breeze through everyday tasks with greater efficiency. The fully adjustable stand, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification and cable management solution minimizes strain and fatigue enabling effortless working for extended periods.

– the ThinkVision P27h-20 boasts a four-side near edgeless QHD display that offers a premium, functional and ergonomic experience. The 27-inch anti-glare monitor includes Smart Power technology and a full-function USB Type-C one cable solution with up to 90W power delivery and Ethernet passthrough.

– Also announced at CES 2020 and shipping soon, the immersive ThinkVision T34w-20 is designed for maximum productivity and makes multitasking a breeze. The 21:9 format 1500R curved panel allows users to carry out complex tasks requiring an ultra-wide display such as large spreadsheets and number crunching or multiple documents simultaneously. Smart Power technology efficiently manages power delivery and the one-cable solution, cable management and tilt and lift capability ensure a complete ergonomic viewing experience.

Source : TPU

