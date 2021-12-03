HiLaser compact, powerful, portable laser engraver from $569

If you are in the market for a compact desktop laser engraver you may be interested in the aptly named HiLaser. A small powerful industrial grade dual laser engraving and cutter which has raised over $35,000 with still 42 days remaining on its campaign. The compact laser engraver has a speed of 600 mm/s and offers an accuracy of 0.05 mm. The HiLaser Z4 series is also equipped with an handy magnetic base for accurate handheld engraving if needed.

HiLaser portable laser engraver

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $569 or £429 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“From novice to expert, from home use to business, HiLaser is smart, versatile, and portable that is ready to give you the best laser engraving and cutting experience. With the compressed spot technology, HiLaser engravers focus a 4.5W 455nm blue light that engraves at the speed up to 600mm/s with 0.05mm accuracy. It can engrave or cut on wood, bamboo, acrylic, glass, ceramic, and more, showing every detail of your design on virtually any surface. “

With the assumption that the HiLaser crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the HiLaser compact portable laser engraver project checkout the promotional video below.

“HiLaser Z4-1 is equipped with a 455nm blue laser and a 1064nm white laser in its compact body to enhance metal engraving, making it the world’s smallest dual laser source engraver and cutter. Powered by the extra 1064nm end-pumped laser, HiLaser Z4-1 has ultra-strong etching capabilities for accurate, deep cutting over a wide range of metals, many plastics, and leather.”

“Looking for a budget-friendly entry-level laser engraver and cutter? If you don’t have much demand for metal engraving, check out HiLaser Z4. It’s portable, easy-to-use, and versatile, good enough for starters. Weight only 0.68kg, HiLaser Z4 is portable and easy to carry for a wide range of applications. Combined with a power bank, HiLaser Z4 lets you take creativity on the go for engraving anywhere at any time.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the compact portable laser engraver, jump over to the official HiLaser crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

