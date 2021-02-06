Rugged Geek portable vehicle jump starter and battery pack

If you are searching for a rugged portable jump starter to help keep your vehicle running, you may be interested in the range of portable jump starters created by the team at Rugged Geek. Rugged Geek was founded by a group of Geeks who wanted products that fit their lifestyle.

The Rugged Geek RG2000 SPORT 2000A 12v portable jump starter and booster Pack, complete with power supply and IP66 Rated is now available priced at under $200.

“We set out to Design, Develop and Deliver Quality products that are not only innovative but useful (Geeky and Rugged, in other words). We are analytical and technical in our approach to product development (The Geek side) and combine that with a realistic and practical design side (The Rugged side) to bring you products that meet the tech needs of the modern consumer.”

Features of the Rugged Geek RG2000 SPORT 2000A 12v portable jump starter:

– NEW SPORT MODEL!!! Start up to 8.0L gas and 6.0L diesel engines with our new 2000 Peak Amp Portable Emergency Jump Starter. Direct Wire Compatible perfect for trucks, powersports, Side by Sides, boats, etc..

– SPORT design with exterior tire tread featuring covered ports to keep the elements out. IP66 Rated.

– Custom copper coated, metal frame clamps and INTELLIBOOST safety technology for safe, easy and risk free Jump Starting. No more broken plastic clamps. Plus a new override feature for those stubborn starting vehicles.

– NEW TYPE-C (60W MAX) charging in and out, for fast charging speeds and also 2 high speed QC3.0 USB ports. Buy this for the security it gives you, use it daily for the charging convenience.

– Ultra Bright LED Flashlight with Steady On, Strobe and SOS Modes for additional safety, protection and convenience. Easy to read, clear, digital LED display offers all the vital info you need at a glance.

“Rugged Geek specifically uses North American Engineering, North American Design and North American Quality Control standards. Followed up with North American customer support. We stand behind our products with a 12 Month Hassle-Free Limited Warranty and we are regular users of our products.”

