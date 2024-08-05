Crosstoner MX1 portable gym $69

Are you tired of lugging around heavy gym equipment or struggling to find time to hit the gym? The Crosstoner MX1 is here to transform your fitness routine. This portable strength training device is designed to offer a versatile and efficient full-body workout, no matter where you are. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or traveling, the Crosstoner MX1 ensures you never miss a workout.

Crosstoner MX1

Early bird rewards are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $69 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates). Imagine having the ability to perform over 200 exercises with just one device. The Crosstoner MX1 makes this possible. From bicep curls and shoulder presses to squats and core crunches, this device covers it all.

It even supports over 100 chair-based exercises, making it suitable for users of all fitness levels. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, the Crosstoner MX1 adapts to your needs. This versatility means you can target every muscle group effectively, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive workout routine.

Portable Home Gym

One of the standout features of the Crosstoner MX1 is its customizable resistance. Offering up to 60 lbs of resistance, you can easily adjust the intensity of your workouts by combining different resistance bands. This flexibility allows you to progressively challenge yourself and achieve your fitness goals. For instance, you might start with lighter resistance for warm-ups and gradually increase it for more intense strength training sessions. This adaptability ensures that your workouts remain challenging and effective as you progress.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable workouts. The Crosstoner MX1 features an ergonomic grip with a unique concave center and curved handles. This design reduces strain on your hands and wrists, enhancing your comfort during workouts. Now you can focus on your form and performance without any distractions. The ergonomic design is particularly beneficial for those who may have joint issues or are prone to discomfort during exercise, making it a more inclusive option for a wider range of users.

Assuming that the Crosstoner MX1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2025. To learn more about the Crosstoner MX1 portable gym project watch the promotional video below.

Weighing in at just 2 lbs, the Crosstoner MX1 is incredibly lightweight and compact. Its portability means you can take it anywhere—home, office, hotel, or even on the go. No more excuses for missing a workout; the Crosstoner MX1 fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Imagine being able to maintain your fitness routine while traveling for work or vacation. The convenience of having a portable strength training device ensures that your fitness goals are always within reach, no matter where life takes you.

Setting up your workout equipment shouldn’t be a workout in itself. The Crosstoner MX1 is easy to assemble, allowing you to get started with your exercises in no time. Its user-friendly design ensures that you spend more time working out and less time setting up. This ease of use is particularly advantageous for those with busy schedules, as it eliminates the hassle and time-consuming process often associated with traditional gym equipment.

Durability is a key factor when it comes to fitness equipment. The Crosstoner MX1 is constructed from premium materials, ensuring it withstands the test of time. You can rely on this device for long-lasting use, making it a valuable addition to your fitness arsenal. Investing in durable equipment means you won’t have to worry about frequent replacements or repairs, providing peace of mind and allowing you to focus on your fitness journey.

The Crosstoner MX1 isn’t just for strength training. It supports a wide range of workout types, including flexibility and mobility exercises. This comprehensive approach ensures that you can achieve a well-rounded fitness routine, all with one device. Whether you’re looking to build muscle, improve flexibility, or enhance overall mobility, the Crosstoner MX1 has you covered. This versatility makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to maintain a balanced and effective fitness regimen.

Transform your fitness routine today with the Crosstoner MX1 portable gym and experience the convenience and versatility of a portable strength training device. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable gym, jump over to the official Crosstoner MX1 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



