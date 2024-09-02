Compact personal portable Dishwasher 2.0 from $299

If you are looking for a small portable dishwasher you might be interested in the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0, also known as Capsule Solo, you can transform your kitchen experience. This compact, fast, and eco-friendly dishwasher is designed for modern, space-conscious households like yours. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual dishwashing and hello to efficiency and convenience.

Key Takeaways Compact and fast dishwasher designed for modern households

15-minute wash cycle for quick and efficient cleaning

Eco-friendly with low water and energy usage

Multifunctional FlipTray system for flexible loading

Durable stainless steel tub for better drying performance

Special programs like fruit wash for delicate items

Potential cost savings of up to £260, €250, or $200 annually

Suitable for apartments, RVs, motor homes, and boats

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $299 or £234 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 is the world’s smallest and fastest dishwasher, boasting a 15-minute wash cycle that will have your dishes sparkling clean in no time.

Its compact design means it fits perfectly on your countertop, eliminating the need for plumbing and making it incredibly easy to set up. Whether you live in an apartment, RV, motor home, or boat, this dishwasher is the perfect solution for your dishwashing needs. Imagine the convenience of having a powerful dishwasher that doesn’t require any complicated installation processes. You simply place it on your countertop, plug it in, and it’s ready to go. This makes it an ideal choice for those who are always on the move or have limited kitchen space.

Portable Dishwasher 2024

One of the standout features of the Capsule Solo is its eco-friendly design. It uses significantly less water and energy compared to traditional dishwashing methods, making it a sustainable choice for your household. With just 2.6 liters of water and 0.17 kWh of energy per cycle, you can save money on your utility bills while also doing your part for the environment. This is particularly important in today’s world where sustainability is a growing concern. By choosing the Capsule Solo, you are not only making your life easier but also contributing to a greener planet. The low water and energy usage mean that you can run multiple cycles without feeling guilty about your environmental footprint.

The Capsule Solo is equipped with a multifunctional FlipTray system, allowing you to load up to 35 items, including large dishes. Its stainless steel tub ensures durability and better drying performance through heat conduction. Plus, it includes special programs like a fruit wash for delicate items, ensuring all your dishwashing needs are met. The FlipTray system is a catalyst, offering you the flexibility to wash a variety of items, from large pots and pans to delicate glassware. The stainless steel tub not only adds to the durability of the dishwasher but also enhances its drying capabilities, ensuring that your dishes come out dry and ready to use.

If the Loch Electronics campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Loch Electronics portable Dishwasher 2.0 project assess the promotional video below.

Not only does the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 save you time and effort, but it also offers substantial cost savings. You can potentially save up to £260, €250, or $200 per year by switching from manual dishwashing to this efficient alternative. With positive feedback from users and media alike, it’s clear that the Capsule Solo is a catalyst in the world of dishwashing. Imagine the financial relief of saving hundreds of dollars annually, which you can then allocate to other household needs or even leisure activities. The positive reviews and media coverage further validate the effectiveness and reliability of this innovative dishwasher.

Ready to transform your kitchen? The Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 is here to make your life easier, one wash cycle at a time. Imagine coming home after a long day and not having to worry about the pile of dirty dishes in the sink. With the Capsule Solo, you can simply load your dishes, start the cycle, and relax. It’s more than just a dishwasher; it’s a lifestyle upgrade that brings convenience, efficiency, and sustainability into your home.

Specifications:

– Wash Cycle Time: 15 minutes

– Water Usage: 2.6 liters per cycle

– Energy Usage: 0.17 kWh per cycle

– Capacity: Fits up to 35 items, including large dishes

– FlipTray System: Multifunctional, patent-pending trays for flexible loading

– Tub Material: Stainless steel for durability and faster drying

– Setup: No plumbing required, easy countertop use

– Special Programs: Includes a fruit wash program

– Annual Savings: Up to £260, €250, or $200

– Annual Water and Energy Usage: 3,766 liters and 249 kWh

– Versatile Use: Suitable for RVs, motor homes, and boats

– Support: Available via hello@lochelectronics.com

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the portable Dishwasher 2.0, jump over to the official Loch Electronics crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



