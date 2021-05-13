Capsule portable dishwasher requires no plumbing

Washing dishes is never an enjoyable process but installing a full dishwasher in your kitchen is not always possible. Capsule has been designed to provide a personal portable dishwasher that requires no planning that can help you keep your dishes, mugs and glasses spotlessly clean. Not only that the countertop dishwasher can also be used to wash fruit and vegetables and has a UV light disinfection setting as well as a companion application enabling you to control the dishwasher directly from your phone, supporting both Android and iOS platforms.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $382 or £283 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Capsule campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Capsule portable dishwasher project play the promotional video below.

“It’s time for a dishwasher that fits effortlessly into your lifestyle. Powered by Scottish spirit & our love for sustainability, Capsule was designed to have the smallest footprint on your countertop. Capsule was created to address the needs of a modern household or office space. Small but mighty, with three powerful functionalities at its core, Capsule allows you to reclaim your time and use it for stuff that matters.”

“Small enough to fit on your countertop, big enough to effectively wash all your dishes from a meal for 2 (as well as those larger, more awkward items). No more compromising.Capsule’s unique architecture takes only 9.8in of your countertop but is able to fit large dinner plates, frying pans, tall bottles, baking pans and chopping boards. This makes it ideal for small apartment, office, or RV use. “

“Capsule has a capacity large enough for most kitchenware, with medical-grade UV disinfection and a fruits and vegetable wash mode. Furthermore, Capsule weighs only 22 pounds and is completely portable making it compatible for a wide range of living situations. We ensured Capsule is meticulously designed to make your life easier.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable dishwasher, jump over to the official Capsule crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals