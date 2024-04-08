Luna REFUN portable Bluetooth speaker

The Luna REFUN has been designed to seamlessly blend the charm of yesteryear with the cutting-edge technology of today. Offering users a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s designed to captivate your senses and transport you to a world where nostalgia and innovation collide. Imagine yourself in your living room, listening to amazing audio and surrounded by the warm glow of the Luna REFUN’s retro styled 16-bit Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD).

This retro-inspired feature not only adds a touch of vintage elegance to your space but also provides a visually engaging experience that’s reminiscent of the classic audio gear from decades past. As you admire the mesmerizing display, you can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia wash over you, transporting you back to a time when music was more than just a digital file on your phone.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But don’t be fooled by the Luna REFUN’s old-school appearance; beneath its retro exterior lies a powerhouse of modern audio technology. When you press play, you’ll be greeted by a rich, immersive sound that rivals the speakers found in top-of-the-line Samsung TVs. Whether you’re listening to your favorite classic rock album or streaming the latest chart-topping hits, the Luna REFUN delivers a listening experience that’s nothing short of exceptional.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

One of the standout features of the Luna REFUN is its dual functionality, which allows you to seamlessly switch between AM/FM radio and Bluetooth connectivity. Imagine yourself tuning into your favorite local radio station, discovering new music and rediscovering old favorites, all with the turn of a dial. And when you’re ready to take control of your playlist, simply connect your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and stream your carefully curated collection of tunes.

But the Luna REFUN isn’t just about the audio; it’s also about creating an atmosphere. With its built-in RGB LED ambient lights, this speaker can transform any room into a captivating sensory experience. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, relaxing with a good book, or simply unwinding after a long day, the adjustable lighting modes allow you to set the perfect mood for any occasion. From soft, soothing hues to vibrant, energetic colors, the Luna REFUN’s ambient lights add an extra layer of immersion to your listening experience.

If the Luna REFUN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Luna REFUN portable Bluetooth speaker project review the promotional video below.

Portable Audio Player

Of course, no portable speaker is complete without a reliable battery, and the Luna REFUN doesn’t disappoint in this regard. With its substantial 4900mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. That means you can take your music with you wherever you go, whether you’re lounging by the pool, picnicking in the park, or embarking on a weekend getaway. And when it’s time to recharge, the Luna REFUN’s Type-C interface ensures that you’ll be back to full power in just one hour, so you never have to miss a beat.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, the Luna REFUN stands out as a device that embraces the past while celebrating the present. It’s a testament to the enduring power of music and the way it can bring people together, regardless of the era they were born in. So why settle for a generic, run-of-the-mill speaker when you can have a piece of audio history in your hands? With the Luna REFUN, you can experience the best of both worlds, enjoying the warmth and character of vintage audio gear while reveling in the convenience and quality of modern technology.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Luna REFUN crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

