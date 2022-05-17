Oopump portable air pump, jump starter and power bank

If you are searching for a powerful yet compact air pump capable of inflating up to 7 tires on a single charge. You may be interested in the new Oopump portable air pump that is not only capable of pumping your tires but also restarting vehicle engines and more.

“HZ011 is the most futuristic tech and multifunctional mini air pump in the market! Vehicle jumper starter, air pump, tire pressure detector, warning light, emergency light and mobile power bank are all in a multi-functional mini portable air pump. 12000mAH high rate lithium battery and metal movement can restart vehicles function.

It can restart 1.2V cars (6.5L vehicles or 4.0L diesel vehicles) in 1-3 seconds, it can work on -20℃~65℃ temperature environment and inflate the tires with 150 psi pressure in 3-4 minutes! HZ011 is efficient, multifunctional and intelligent ,which is a newest leap in all air pump technologies in the market!”

Vehicle jump starter

Portable tire air pump

Assuming that the Oopump funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Oopump portable air pump project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates).

“HZ011 is an intelligent air pump, which can be manually set or automatically inflated under preset. Once setting up , it will automatically work on-off, and the intelligent life will start at this moment. So which vehicles can it inflate? HZ011 needs about 3-4 minutes to inflate car tires! the ordinary air pumps usually take more than 10 minutes to inflate tires, because the 150 psi high flow air pump can inflate the standard tires about three minutes, and inflation speed is 45L / min.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable air pump, jump over to the official Oopump crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals