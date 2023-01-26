Porsche Vision 357 concept unveiled

Porsche has unveiled a new concept car, the Porsche Vision 357, the car is a homage to the original Porsche 356 as Porsche is celebrating 75 years this year.

The car is built on the same platform as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and it comes with 500PS, the car is being shown off at the special exhibition “75 Years of Porsche sports cars” at the Volkswagen Group’s “DRIVE” Forum in Berlin.

Porsche is now embarking on its anniversary year with the Porsche Vision 357 and a reference to the Porsche 356 – the dream of Ferry Porsche of a sports car. As an homage to this, the design study brings the monolithic form into the present day. Liberated from the regulations that apply for implementation as a series model, the Style Porsche Team manifests potential expressions of the future design philosophy: one example is the consistent enhancement of the light signature, which is both progressive and visionary in the way it points towards the future. The fundamental concept is reflective of the interplay between tradition and innovation: what would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today?

“We created a very special birthday present in the form of the Porsche Vision 357, one which uses the 356 as a basis to underscore the significance of our design DNA,” as Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche, says. “The design study is an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualise the outlook for the future.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Vision 357 over at Porsche at the link below, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Porsche





