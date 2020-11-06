Porsche teams up with Embraer for matching 911 Turbo S and Embraer Phenom 300E private jet

Porsche has announced that it is teaming up with Embraer and they are launching a matching Porsche 911 Turbo S and Embraer Phenom 300E private jet.

Anyone who purchases the Embraer Phenom 300E business jet can also buy a matching fully customized Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Both brands have the same goal: apart from a unique experience, they offer customers all over the world exclusive products that can be personalised and enhanced in almost infinite ways. “Porsche and Embraer share a host of common values,” says Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalisation and Classic at Porsche. “As part of our cooperation, we are using the know-how of both brands to jointly develop a one-of-a-kind duo of sports car and jet that appeals to both customer groups.” The special edition limited to ten units is aimed above all at customers who place great importance on performance, innovations, technology and custom personalisation. At the same time, the focus for both products is on combining performance and everyday usability.

You can find out more details about this unique Porsche 911 Turbo S over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals