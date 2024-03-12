Porsche Taycan Turbo GT unveiled

Porsche has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and the car has already managed to set new record times at the Nurburgring and Laguna Seca. The car will be available as the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package.

The Taycan Turbo with Weissach package is designed for the track and it comes without rear seats to give it an even better power-to-weight ratio. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT can produce more than 1,100 PS which is about 1085 horsepower.

On 23 February 2024, Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT, equipped with the Weissach package, secured its place as the quickest electric series-production vehicle to conquer the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Clocking in at an impressive 1:27.87 minutes, Porsche’s development driver Lars Kern set a new record, outperforming all previous times set by road-legal electric vehicles on this famed circuit.

Shortly before this achievement, a pre-production variant of the same model established a new benchmark for its category at the Nürburgring. Once again, with Lars Kern behind the wheel, he achieved a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife. This time significantly surpasses Kern’s previous record by 26 seconds, which he set in August 2022 with a Taycan Turbo S Sport sedan outfitted with the performance package. Furthermore, this lap time not only represents the fastest for series-production electric vehicles but also positions the Turbo GT as the quickest four-door vehicle across all powertrain categories at the Nürburgring.

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.3 seconds and the Turbo GT with the Weissach package has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.2 seconds. You can find out more details about the latest model in the Taycan range over at Porsche at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Porsche



