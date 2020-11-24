Porsche Taycan gets Guinness World Record for longest drift with an EV (Video)

The Porsche Taycan has won a Guinness World Record for the longest drift with an electric vehicle, the car was driven by Porsche instructor Dennis Retera.

The Taycan managed 210 laps on a 200 metre drift circle for a total drifting distance of 42.171 km, this is the longest drift for an electric vehicle.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant, which is driven exclusively via the rear wheels,” says Dennis Retera, “Sufficient power is always available. The low centre of gravity and the long wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways”.

You can find out more details about this new world record that the Porsche Taycan achieved over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals