Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch unveiled in Shanghai

The new Porsche Panamera is now official and earlier today we got to see a video of the car, Porsche unveiled a special edition of the new Panamera in Shanghai, the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch is a one-off version of the new Panamera that was created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for one of their customers, more details on the car are below.

“Our customers value the option of adding their personal touch to the design of their car. The Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch based on the new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid shows how flexibly and precisely we can fulfil these wishes as a vision of a customer’s dream. Specially created colour tones, individual accents, and planning down to the last detail have transformed the Panamera into a genuinely unique car,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing. “The exterior of the car has been designed by experts from the Style Porsche and Exclusive Manufaktur units. The interior has been deliberately left unfinished until next year. This one-off car will inspire people to make their own very personal dream of a highly individual Panamera a reality.”

You can find out more details about this interesting and unique Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch over at Porsche at the link below, there are no details on how much the car cost.

Source Porsche



