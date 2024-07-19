Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS Unveiled

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has been unveiled as the latest addition to Porsche’s luxury sports saloon lineup, offering a perfect blend of luxurious comfort and exceptional performance. This model is not only the most powerful Panamera ever produced but also sets new benchmarks in the hybrid luxury saloon segment. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid features a sophisticated powertrain that combines a V8 biturbo engine with an integrated electric motor, resulting in an impressive system output of 782 PS and a system torque of 1,000 Nm. This remarkable combination allows the vehicle to deliver unparalleled performance while maintaining the refined elegance expected from a luxury saloon.

Performance and Efficiency

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid showcases Porsche’s commitment to both performance and efficiency. The hybrid powertrain has been carefully engineered to offer an extended electric range, faster charging capabilities, and more responsive agility compared to its predecessor. The high-voltage battery, with a capacity of 25.9 kWh, provides an electric range of up to 88 km, allowing for emission-free driving in urban environments. The 11 kW on-board AC charger ensures that the battery can be fully charged in approximately two hours and 39 minutes, making it practical for daily use and long-distance travel. This combination of performance and efficiency positions the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid as a versatile and environmentally conscious choice for discerning drivers.

Pricing and Availability

Porsche has announced that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS are now available for order, with deliveries in Germany scheduled to commence in autumn 2024. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is offered in both standard and Executive variants, catering to different preferences and requirements. The Executive variant features an extended wheelbase and additional luxury amenities, providing an even more spacious and comfortable interior. On the other hand, the Panamera GTS is exclusively available as a sports saloon with a short wheelbase, emphasizing its dynamic and agile character. This allows customers to choose the model that best suits their lifestyle and driving preferences.

Specifications

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS boast an impressive array of specifications that showcase their exceptional performance and advanced technology. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is powered by a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, delivering a power output of 782 PS and a torque of 1,000 Nm. This enables the vehicle to achieve a top speed of 325 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The Panamera GTS, on the other hand, features a power output of 500 PS and can reach a top speed of 302 km/h, with an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h.

Both models are equipped with an 8-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK), ensuring smooth and precise gear changes. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system provides exceptional stopping power and fade resistance, ensuring reliable performance even under demanding driving conditions. The interior of both models features high-quality materials and advanced technology, such as Race-Tex upholstery and a premium Bose® sound system, creating a luxurious and immersive driving experience.

New Panamera GTS

While the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid showcases the pinnacle of hybrid performance, the Panamera GTS offers a more purist and agile driving experience for enthusiasts who prioritize dynamic handling. The Panamera GTS features a specially tuned sporty chassis, a powerful V8 biturbo engine, and distinctive design elements that set it apart from other models in the lineup. Porsche’s innovative technologies, such as the Porsche Active Ride suspension, enhance the driving dynamics and provide a level of control and precision that is unmatched in the luxury saloon segment.

Moreover, both models benefit from advanced connectivity features and infotainment systems, ensuring that drivers and passengers stay connected and entertained throughout their journey. Porsche’s commitment to innovation and technology is evident in every aspect of these vehicles, from the powertrain to the interior amenities.

In conclusion, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS represent the pinnacle of luxury sports saloons, combining exceptional performance, efficiency, and comfort in a single package. Whether one prioritizes hybrid technology or pure driving dynamics, these models offer a compelling choice for discerning customers who demand the best in automotive engineering and craftsmanship.

Source Porsche



