Porsche offers an optional seven-speed manual transmission on 911 Carrera

Porsche has announced that it is offering a new seven-speed manual transmission as a no-cost option in the 911 Carrera S and 4S. The 7-speed manual will replace the standard eight-speed PDK and is only available in combination with the Sport Chrono package. The Sport Chrono package also includes Porsche Torque Vectoring and has variable drive torque distribution controlled by braking interventions on the rear wheels and a mechanical rear differential lock.

The system also includes a new tire temperature indicator that is integrated with the tire pressure monitoring system. The tire temperature indicator gives blue bars to warn about reduced road grip at low tire temperature. When the tires are up to temperature, a white bar will be seen. The main manual transmission also features a rev-match function.

Other features of the package include a switch on the steering wheel to change between multiple driving modes, a stopwatch, and the Porsche Track Precision App. When fitted with the manual transmission, the 911 Carrera S can reach 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

