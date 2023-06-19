Porsche Museum celebrates 75 years of Porsche sports cars

Porsche is celebrating 75 years of sports cars at the Porsche Museum and there is a wide range of iconic Porche models being shown off at the exhibition, the exhibition will continue until the 7th of January 2024.

Dreams change the world. This has always been the case. Ferry Porsche once dreamed of a car that didn’t yet exist, so together with his team he built it himself. The Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster launched both the Porsche brand and what would become the Porsche legend. Seventy-five years ago, on 8 June 1948, the car received its general operating permit. The highlight of the anniversary celebrations for ‘Driven by Dreams. 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars’ is the most comprehensive special exhibition ever laid on by the Porsche Museum. At its core is ‘Driven by Dreams’ – a value that captures the history of the company while transporting it into the present and the future. The exhibition, which runs until 7 January 2024, also shines a spotlight on the people behind the brand. People who, like Ferry Porsche, believed in following their dreams, in achieving great things, and in bringing even the boldest ideas to fruition: Dreamers.

You can find out more information about the Porsche Museum and its 75-anniversary exhibitions and the range of cars on show over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



