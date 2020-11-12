Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 gaming monitor $800 launches next month

Porsche Design and AOC announced a new gaming monitor will be launching early next week and available to purchase from December 5th, 2020 onwards priced at $800, from the official Porsche Design website and other online retailers such as Amazon. The PD27 is developed for the most ambitious competitive gamers and professional esports enthusiasts around the world, says the press release.

The Gaming monitor features a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate. The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing vivid, lifelike colors and a wide dynamic range, together with a very tight curvature of 1000R (1 m radius).

The PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a center console, to quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets. Users longing for the roar of the flat six-boxer engines in racing games will appreciate the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

“With its linear and purist design that blends form and function, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is a perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and overarching design philosophy. Combined with AOC AGON’s innovative and cutting-edge technologies, the new monitor is developed for gamers seeking optimal performance that doesn’t compromise on style,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design.

“We are very excited to announce the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27, which is the first fruit of AOC’s new partnership with Porsche Design. The product is exquisitely crafted to capture the spirit of thrilling, ultra-high performance. It will appeal to serious gamers, or anyone who appreciates the pursuit of perfection,” says David Ray, Marketing Director at Envision Peripherals, Inc.

Source : Porsche Design

